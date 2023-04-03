PHOTOS: Vail Valley celebrates Mikaela Shiffrin, the greatest World Cup skier ever, with a hero’s homecoming at Solaris Plaza News News | 4 hrs ago Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Mikaela Shiffrin and brother Taylor stop to say hi to a puppy for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. Hundreds showed up to show support for her record-breaking season.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Mikaela Shiffrin meets her goat for being the great of all time (GOAT) during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. She was honored in Solaris Plaza for being the most-winning ski racer of all time with 88 wins.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Mikaela Shiffrin greets fans for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. The community railed together to celebrate the greatest ski racer of all time.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Mikaela Shiffrin and brother Taylor stop to say hi to a puppy for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. Hundreds showed up to show support for her record-breaking season.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Para-alpine skier Thomas Walsh presents Mikaela Shiffrin with one of her many awards during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. Walsh also grew up in Vail and has been close with Shiffrin as they grew up.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Kids go wild for Mikaela Shiffrin during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail. Shiffrin spoke about being a role model for the younger generation and how she couldn’t have done what she’s done without the support from her community.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily A huge crow showed up for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Brenda Buglione presents Mikaela Shiffrin with the Most Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup Podiums award during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily People lined up waiting to see Mikaela Shiffrin for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily The Battle Mountain High School marching band plays to lead Mikaela Shiffrin in for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Mikaela Shiffrin greets the crowd as she comes in for the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Mikaela Shiffrin greets a puppy during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.MikaelaPhotoPage-VDN-040323-13 Mikaela Shiffrin speaks to the crowd during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Jonny Moseley presents Mikaela Shiffrin with the Most Alpine Ski World Cup Victories in One Season award, 17, during the Mikaela87 Community Celebration Sunday in Vail.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily MikaelaPhotoPage-VDN-040323-18 Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Trending - News 7.5-hour Vail Pass closure not accident related, one of several interstate closures occuring Friday and Saturday Apr 2, 2023 Mikaela Shiffrin honored at Vail celebration 17 hrs ago Mikaela Shiffrin: No. 1 in every sense Apr 2, 2023 A Colorado land use bill is facing fierce opposition from mountain communities Mar 31, 2023 Vail, Eagle County lodging industry moving into a different phase, with effects still unknown Apr 1, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate