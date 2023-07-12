PHOTOS: Vail Valley celebrities light up the dance floor at YouthPower365 Star Dancing Gala News News | 1 min ago Vail Daily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.com Bob Brown dances a country and western dance with instructor Maria Barry. Brown has been an integral part of YouthPower365, serving on the board of directors for 20 years. Chris Kendig/Courtesy Vail Valley Foundation Dr. Lauren Bonati, of Mountain Dermatology in Edwards, dances a medley of smooth ballroom with professional dancer Greg Erickson to help raise funds for YouthPower365 at Tuesday’s Star Dancing Gala at the Vail Valley Jet Center in Gypsum. Chris Kendig/Courtesy Vail Valley Foundation Jared Johnson pays homage to the late Tina Turner at Tuesday’s Star Dancing Gala with a disco classic number with partner Meredith Kirkman. Chris Kendig/Courtesy Vail Valley Foundation Tamar Giorgadze and professional dancer Greg Erickson close out Tuesday’s Star Dancing Gala with a Latin fusion routine.Chris Kendig/Courtesy Vail Valley Foundation The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 held its biggest fundraiser of the year on Tuesday, July 11, at the Vail Valley Jet Center, and raised more than $1.5 million for the youth and families of the Eagle River Valley. The Vail Valley Foundation reported that it was the highest revenue for the event in its history (the event was first held in 2008). Chris Kendig/Courtesy Vail Valley Foundation Debra Hynes dances the Cha Cha with professional dancer Johnny Bryant. Hynes said she developed a love of ballroom dancing while training for the Star Dancing Gala and plans on continuing dancing and training far into the future. Chris Kendig/Courtesy Vail Valley Foundation Support Local JournalismDonate