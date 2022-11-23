 PHOTOS: World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com
Chris Dillmann
  

Reese Fanning, 5, of Flordia waits for a cookie during the annual Beaver Creek Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition Wednesday in Beaver Creek. More than 1,000 cookies were on hand.

Kids grab cookies during the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition Wedneday in Beaver Creek. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
Molten Cocoa Chocolate Chip by Bryanna Kody are displayed during the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition Wednesday in Beaver Creek. Competitors were whittled down to five finalsts, where people tried and voted for the best.

Harris Grant helps out at the Top Bake stand during the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition Wedneday in Beaver Creek.

People gather at the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition at Beaver Creek.

A boy is served a cookie during the Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wedneday in Beaver Creek.

