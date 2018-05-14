 Pick the movie at Minturn’s Blue Starlite Drive-in this summer | VailDaily.com

Pick the movie at Minturn’s Blue Starlite Drive-in this summer

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Blue Starlite Drive-in theater in Minturn has a packed summer schedule, but also offers Patron Pick Nights on its evenings off, where you can pay to pick the movie that plays.

Danny Zuko, Marty McFly, Indiana Jones and Chunk are all returning to the big screen at the Blue Starlite Drive-in theater in Minturn this summer. There's also "Ready Player One," "Super Troopers" as well as an evening featuring Grateful Dead followed by Phish on the drive-in screen.

The scenic mini urban drive-in kicks off June 29 with "The Goonies" and "The Last Starfighter" and ends Aug. 2 with "The Last Waltz."

All movie nights start at 8:30 p.m. and there's classic food and beverages for purchase.

You Pick the Movie

Blue Starlite is offering Patron Pick Nights available on off nights at the drive-in.

You buy the host tick and pick the movie, your friends get admission for $5 and you get a private area to yourself.

The drive-in is also available for private party rentals all season long.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com or text "showtimes" to 797979.