Pick the movie at Minturn’s Blue Starlite Drive-in this summer
May 14, 2018
Danny Zuko, Marty McFly, Indiana Jones and Chunk are all returning to the big screen at the Blue Starlite Drive-in theater in Minturn this summer. There's also "Ready Player One," "Super Troopers" as well as an evening featuring Grateful Dead followed by Phish on the drive-in screen.
The scenic mini urban drive-in kicks off June 29 with "The Goonies" and "The Last Starfighter" and ends Aug. 2 with "The Last Waltz."
All movie nights start at 8:30 p.m. and there's classic food and beverages for purchase.
You Pick the Movie
Blue Starlite is offering Patron Pick Nights available on off nights at the drive-in.
You buy the host tick and pick the movie, your friends get admission for $5 and you get a private area to yourself.
The drive-in is also available for private party rentals all season long.
For tickets and more information, visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com or text "showtimes" to 797979.