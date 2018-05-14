Pick the movie at Minturn’s Blue Starlite Drive-in this summer

Danny Zuko, Marty McFly, Indiana Jones and Chunk are all returning to the big screen at the Blue Starlite Drive-in theater in Minturn this summer. There's also "Ready Player One," "Super Troopers" as well as an evening featuring Grateful Dead followed by Phish on the drive-in screen.

The scenic mini urban drive-in kicks off June 29 with "The Goonies" and "The Last Starfighter" and ends Aug. 2 with "The Last Waltz."

All movie nights start at 8:30 p.m. and there's classic food and beverages for purchase.

You Pick the Movie

Blue Starlite is offering Patron Pick Nights available on off nights at the drive-in.

You buy the host tick and pick the movie, your friends get admission for $5 and you get a private area to yourself.

The drive-in is also available for private party rentals all season long.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com or text "showtimes" to 797979.