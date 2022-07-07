Pickleball community rallies for Ukraine

A county-wide pickleball round robin-tournament will raise money for international organizations supporting people in Ukraine.

Caroline Swanepoel/Courtesy photo

The pickleball community in Eagle County is joining together to support the citizens of Ukraine by raising funds for Doctors Without Borders and the World Central Kitchen.

Mike Kieler, the pickleball ambassador for Vail and the surrounding areas, created a nonprofit foundation called Valley Rally Ltd., with the goal of bringing people together through the popular sport to rally around a cause.

On Sunday, July 17, the foundation will be hosting a pickleball round-robin event that will simultaneously take place on 24 courts across the valley: six in Vail, 10 in EagleVail, and eight in Gypsum. Participants are invited to sign up to join the friendly competition at $35 a person and can select one two-hour session at the court of their choosing. All proceeds will be split evenly between the two nonprofit organizations.

Those interested in signing up for the tournament can contact organizer Carolyn Swanepoel at carolyn.swanepoel@gmail.com .

The pickleball community in the county has been expanding year by year, accompanied by the development of new courts designed specifically for the sport. Kieler was at the forefront of the movement, and began advocating for increased infrastructure for pickleball enthusiasts when he moved to the valley full-time in 2012. Now a decade later, he says that the growth of the sport has been exponential.

“It is growing like a weed,” Kieler said. “I would estimate that there are probably over 500 people who have had a pickleball paddle in their hand and gone and out and played, and probably 200-250 people who play multiple times per week.”

“Pickleball, strangely enough, is the only thing that connects this valley from one end to the other,” Swanepoel agreed. “It goes from Golden Peak all the way to Gypsum, and our players play at all of the different venues.”

With so many community members rallying around the court, Kieler, Swanepoel and other players saw an opportunity to use the sport’s momentum as a force for good.

Valley Rally uses the growing pickleball craze and community for good.

Caroline Swanepoel/Courtesy photo

“When this opportunity came up, I said, what a great idea: Let’s marry the pickleball community — which is typically older and typically capable of pulling a checkbook out and writing a check with three or four digits on it — with a great cause,” Kieler said.

In addition to the funds raised by the round-robin tournament, Valley Rally Ltd. is hosting a number of clinics and demonstrations led by professional and major league pickleball players on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16. Professionals including Scott Moore, once ranked the No. 1 player in the world, and Lee Whitwell, a Major League Pickleball MVP, who will lead the sessions. For more information about clinics, contact Kieler at mkieler80401@gmail.com .

Valley Ltd. has also opened an online silent auction , which is currently live and will remain open through 5 p.m. on July 17. With dozens of local products, services and experiences available, the goal is to raise $30,000 through the auction.

“Everything from hotel stays up in Beaver Creek and Vail, we’ve got high-end liquors, we’ve got meals cooked in your house, we’ve got people making homemade jams, we’ve got all kinds of things at the silent auction,” said Swanepoel, a volunteer and organizer for Valley Rally Ltd.

The organization aims to raise $100,000 across all fundraising platforms, and said that 100% of donations will go directly to the cause: 50% to Doctors Without Borders and 50% to the World Central Kitchen. Vail Summit Orthopedics is the primary sponsor of the fundraiser and will be covering the overhead.

All of the dates and information about the tournament, the clinics and the silent auction can be found at valleyrallyltd.org , as well as ways to submit direct donations. For additional inquiries, contact valleyrallyltd@gmail.com .