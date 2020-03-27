Piney River Ranch looking for stories of ‘everyday heroes’ for summer giveaway

Piney River Ranch is located at the edge of Piney Lake with views of the Gore Range.

Special to the Daily

Piney River Ranch is asking community members to nominate everyday heroes during these “challenging times” — nurses, doctors, teachers, policemen, firemen, paramedics, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, restaurant workers, warehouse workers, farmers, janitors, garbage men, friends, family and other generous neighbors.

“In light of our current situation we want to honor these individuals by giving away a three-day stay at Piney this summer,” a news release reads.

Share your stories of acts of kindness or employees working tirelessly during these challenging times.

“We want to help spread some joy during these tough times and give these heroes some well-deserved recognition,” the news release reads.

Send your stories to Piney River Ranch’s social accounts to be featured or use the hashtags #everydayheropiney and #pineyriverranch.