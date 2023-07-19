Pink Martini delivers jazzy, multilingual repertoire at Beaver Creek’s Vilar

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday.

Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes

Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes When: 7 p.m. July 20

7 p.m. July 20 Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: Start at $67

Start at $67 More info: VilarPAC.org

What happens when a politician-in-training with musical talent gets dismayed not by the politics, but by the music at political events? If it’s Harvard-graduate Thomas Lauderdale, he starts a “little orchestra” called Pink Martini.

After graduating with a degree in history and literature and attending a variety of political fundraisers, Lauderdale decided to tackle “underwhelming, lackluster, loud and un-neighborly” band performances at the gatherings. In 1994, he drew on inspiration from music worldwide, from classical and jazz to old-fashioned pop, to provide more inspiring musical soundtracks to events serving such causes as civil rights, affordable housing, clean waterways, libraries, education and more. Through it, he hoped to appeal to both conservatives and liberals.

And, apparently, it worked. Not only is Pink Martini back at the Vilar Performing Arts Center by popular demand, but also, the band has delivered its multilingual repertoire on stages — with and without renowned symphony orchestras — throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and, of course, North America. It also has performed sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall and Paris’ legendary L’Olympia Theatre.

In addition, the 12-piece band has made multiple television appearances, has been inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide on its independent label, Heinz Records.

“Pink Martini is a rollicking-around-the-world musical adventure,” Lauderdale said. “If the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The year after founding Pink Martini, Lauderdale invited China Forbes, one of his classmates at Harvard, to join the group. The first song they wrote together was nominated for song of the year at France’s Victoires de la Musique Awards, and to this day, it remains a favorite motto for striking French workers, which in English translates to “I don’t want to work.”

Never ask “What should we do this weekend?” again. Get a weekly rundown of all the best happenings in the Vail Valley sent to your inbox. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

“We’re very much an American band, but we spend a lot of time abroad, and, therefore, have the incredible diplomatic opportunity to represent a broader, more inclusive America — the America which remains the most heterogeneously populated country in the world … composed of people of every country, every language, every religion,” Lauderdale said.

Singing songs in 25 languages with that mellow, yet rousing, groove that harkens back to simpler, lovelier times, the band appeals to a variety of audiences worldwide.

“Vocalist China Forbes and the members of Pink Martini conjure the swing and style of another time,” said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “With the showmanship of mid-century jazz-men like Louis Prima or Cab Calloway, the band delivers infectious rhythms and instrumental solos with period authenticity, while incorporating contemporary global influences that firmly ground them as one of the great jazz bands of our modern era.”