Pink Vail 2019 raises more than $850,000 for patients at Shaw Cancer Center

VAIL — During a season that’s seen plenty of storms, the annual Pink Vail ski day to conquer cancer took place on one of the sunniest days of the year on Saturday.

The party was immense and the fundraising was also impressive, with more than $850,000 tallied as of 11 p.m.

Betty Grubbs, of the Arrowhead Alpine Club, raised $29,739, the highest single-person fundraising effort for 2019. Grubbs found out she had cancer in May and the Arrowhead Alpine Club started raising funds then.

“I didn’t ask for a dime,” she said. “Everybody was at my door bringing food; I had flowers for three or four months.”

Grubbs lived in Vail for 30 years before moving to Arrowhead in Edwards three years ago.

In Vail, “we had friends, but not many neighbors … because they only came once a year,” she said.

Upon moving to Arrowhead, Grubbs joined the Arrowhead Alpine Club where she found a tight-knit group of friends and neighbors. Their Pink Vail team, Betty Bo Pink, was the second-highest on the fundraising leaderboard this year, with nearly $45,000 raised. Team Double Stuffed raised the most funds at Pink Vail 2019 with more than $47,000 totaled.

All Pink Vail donations and registration fees gathered at Saturday’s event will benefit patients at Shaw Cancer Center through enhancements to patient care and patient programming.