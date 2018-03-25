Pink Vail draws thousands in annual event to benefit caner patients on bluebird day: PHOTO GALLERY

Pink Vail, the annual ski-down took place Saturday, March 24, in Vail. It’s the largest ski day benefiting cancer patients, which shows as thousands show up dressed to the t in pink outfits and costumes. Proceeds benefit patients at Shaw Cancer Center, in Edwards, through enhancements to patient care and by funding our Spirit of Survival program, providing all patients the opportunity to receive free exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, massages, acupuncture, outdoor adventures and more.