Pirateship, Sunbird and Red Sandstone playgrounds in Vail closed for maintenance

VAIL — The Town of Vail is advising users of Vail's playgrounds to plan ahead this spring in advance of some maintenance work at Pirateship, Sunbird and Red Sandstone parks that will cause the playgrounds to be closed until Memorial Day weekend. Seven other playgrounds in Vail will be open during the spring, including the new custom play area at Booth Creek Park in East Vail.

Beginning Monday, April 30, Pirateship Park will be closed to allow replacement of the structure's upper deck and stairway. The work also includes swapping out the wooden deck with a rubber impact-attenuating surface for added safety. In addition, the wooden sea dragon and dinghy, which are showing significant wear after years of heavy use, will be replaced with new components.

In Lionshead, Sunbird Park will receive a new coat of wood sealer, and Red Sandstone Park on the North Frontage Road will benefit from new paint. All three parks will be fenced off during the maintenance work. The playgrounds are anticipated to be reopen on or before Friday, May 25.

For more information, contact Gregg Barrie, senior landscape architect with the town of Vail, at 970-479-2337.