Pitkin County jail inmate dies Sunday night; investigation underway

Pitkin County Jail is in Aspen.

Aspen Times file photo

An inmate death occurred Sunday night inside the Pitkin County Jail, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said late Sunday night.

The sheriff declined to release the name of the person or how the inmate died. More information is expected to be released Monday.

“My worst fear is losing a deputy or an inmate,” DiSalvo said. “And now we’ve lost an inmate.”

The jail is located next to the Pitkin County Courthouse, which is in Aspen.

This is a developing story that will be updated.