Pitkin County says visitors need negative virus test

Two snowboarders read a map on the Village Express lift in Snowmass on Saturday, March 14. Pitkin is the only county in the state currently planning to require visitors to test for COVID-19

The Aspen Times)

Pitkin County is asking prospective visitors to fill out an online traveler affidavit confirming they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus.

The new rules for Pitkin County, home to Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, take effect Dec. 14.

Visitors must be symptom-free from COVID-19 for 10 days and receive a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival in the county. Visitors also have the option of quarantining for 10 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Once people fill out the affidavit, they’ll receive a confirmation email. Visitors who violate the public health order could face a $5,000 fine.

But ensuring compliance will be tricky and there won’t be a lot of enforcement actions, said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County public information officer for COVID-19 response.