Pizza – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Pizza

1. Pickup’s Pizza Co.

2. Pazzo’s Pizzeria

3. Vendetta’s

There’s a not-so-new ’za in town and it’s making headlines. Pickup’s Pizza Co. in Eagle and Edwards offers pizzas that are artisanal down-home goodness. Pickup’s prepares the dough daily using organic Colorado winter wheat with malt reclaimed from neighbor Bonfire Brewing. You can taste the extra flavor in the deep-pan, Detroit-style pizza. With red sauce and dollops of mozzarella cheese, it has become a mainstay for many families.

For those wanting to explore a little more, try the No Pants — a pizza with white sauce, roasted garlic and onions, arugula and goat cheese. It’s a flavor explosion of goodness.

Pickup’s even offers delivery, of sorts. Sidle up to the bar at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, pick up the red phone and order. By the time you finish your pint, your savory pizza will be delivered. The hardest part is getting out the door with the deliciousness.

-Heather Hower