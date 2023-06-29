Plaintiffs in labor lawsuit against Vail Resorts call for rehearing on recent settlement decision

Vail Resorts has seen a slew of employee complaints in recent years, leading to Federal Labor Standards Act violation accusations in court.

A panel of judges has ruled that an effort to stop a settlement decision on a Fair Labor Standards Act case against Vail Resorts would be moot, as a judge has already approved the settlement. But the attorneys hoping to stop the settlement have requested a rehearing on the matter, arguing that the settlement is far from concluded.

The petition for rehearing, filed June 16, is the latest in a series of actions in which Vail Resorts is accused of engaging in employment practices that violate the Fair Labor Standards Act, including unpaid wages, overtime, reimbursement of equipment and other benefits.

The accusations resulted in several lawsuits, one being sought in federal court in Vail Resorts’ home jurisdiction in Colorado, and several others that were heard in state court in California.

A judge in the California cases granted final approval of a settlement offer for those cases in August 2022. The settlement orders Vail Resorts to pay $13.1 million to a group of workers and their attorneys. But the plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Colorado case have appealed the California settlement decision, saying the $13.1 million offer did not represent a fair compensation for the class, which was alleging more than $100 million in damages.

With that appeal pending, the plaintiffs’ attorneys in Colorado argued that the federal court should “enjoin,” or put a permanent halt, to the California settlement, and allow their case in federal court in Colorado to proceed. The Colorado case has seen numerous “stays,” or stoppages, while the California settlement is worked out.

On June 1, a panel of judges said the effort to halt the California settlement would be moot due to the fact that the settlement has already received a judge’s approval, comparing the effort with a case known as “Caddo Nation” in which plaintiffs attempted to prevent the construction of a building.

“We applied this reasoning in holding the appeal was moot in Caddo Nation,” the panel of judges wrote in their opinion issued June 1. “The district court had denied the plaintiff’s motion seeking to prevent the defendant from continuing to construct a building. But the plaintiff did not seek an injunction from the district court pending appeal, and the defendant’s ‘construction therefore went forward unhindered,’ culminating in the building’s completion. Limiting our analysis to the relief the plaintiff sought in the district court — prevention of further construction of the building — and holding that relief was now impossible, we held that the appeal was moot.”

In seeking a rehearing on the matter, the plaintiffs’ attorneys argue that — because the checks have not yet been issued for the settlement and the matter is being appealed — the judges’ “construction therefore went forward” argument should not be applicable to the Vail Resorts’ settlement.

“This case is nothing like Caddo,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys argue in the petition for rehearing. “To continue the analogy, Caddo held the appeal was moot because the building was completed, whereas here the plans for the building were approved, (final approval of the settlement) but construction has not even started, let alone completed.”

As a result, “The relief Colorado Plaintiffs seek — an injunction enjoining Vail from consummating the settlement — is therefore still available,” the Colorado plaintiffs’ attorneys argued in the petition for rehearing.

The court, on June 22, ordered Vail Resorts’ attorneys to respond to the petition for rehearing by July 3.