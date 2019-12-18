Planned 240-unit apartment community in Village at Avon to be called The Piedmont

Site work is underway at the 240-unit Piedmont Apartments at the Village at Avon. The community’s first units are expected to be occupied in late 2020.

Special to the Daily

With the realignment of East Beaver Creek Boulevard complete, site work is now underway for The Piedmont, a 240-unit apartment community located in the Village at Avon at the northwest corner of Post Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Boulevard. The first units are expected to be completed and available for lease in late fall 2020.

“We are very excited to bring The Piedmont to the Vail Valley,” said Richard Groves of Actis, LLC, the developer of the project, in a news release. “We plan to deliver the first 50-80 units in late 2020 with a pace of approximately one new building completed per month after that until project completion in 2021.”

The Piedmont will consist of market-rate studio, one, two- and three-bedroom units with on-site management and a leasing office in place. The Piedmont will also include an outdoor pool and spa, grill and fire pit areas, a clubhouse, a health club-quality exercise facility, ski and bike storage and repair areas, and an indoor dog wash.

“While we are still working on exact timing, we plan to begin a pre-leasing program near the end of summer 2020,” Groves said. “Our intent is to keep the community up to date on progress and availability because we understand the need is critical for local housing and ‘for rent’ units in the Eagle Valley and Avon in particular.”

The project sits on a 10-acre site that was purchased from Traer Creek LLC in the summer of 2019.

The Piedmont is the latest development project for Actis, LLC. Actis is a Colorado-based diversified real estate investment and development company with holdings throughout Colorado’s Front Range including several apartment communities in northern Colorado. The Piedmont will be Actis’s first development in Eagle County. A website and additional information for The Piedmont are forthcoming as construction progresses and in advance of leasing activity.