Planned Parenthood considers expanding in Colorado as more women travel from out of state for abortions

It’s not unusual to see a parking lot full of out-of-state license plates on any given morning at the Planned Parenthood clinics near Colorado’s northern and southern borders.

“They travel through the evening to get there,” said Adrienne Mansanares, the chief experience officer for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado is one of seven states that doesn’t restrict access to abortion at any stage of pregnancy. That sets the state apart from its neighbors, where a variety of state laws have restricted access to the procedure and led to widespread clinic closures — particularly in Texas.

Colorado clinics saw women from 34 states in 2018, and Mansanares expects that one in 10 patients seeking an abortion through her nonprofit’s clinics in 2019 will drive or fly across state lines for their appointments. That percentage grows to more than a quarter of all abortions performed at the Fort Collins location and more than 40% in Durango.

“We really are this safe haven of care for women in surrounding states,” Mansanares said.

Read more via The Denver Post.