Plants, flowers and home décor galore at Flower Hound in Eagle

Flower Hound owner Paige Tabor stands behind the counter of her new flower and plant shop in Eagle, Flower Hound. The shop opened its doors on Tuesday and is eager to grow with the community.

Vail Daily / Ash Lohmann

Eagle got a little greener on Tuesday when Paige Tabor opened up Flower Hound, a new flower and plant shop, at 115 E Second St. Once limited to Vail Farmer’s Market hours, Tabor now runs Flower Hound from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“It was so exciting to see what has been in my mind come to fruition in this space,” Tabor said. “I’ve been dreaming about this for so long and now I can actually see it and share it with everyone.”

Flower Hound was designed to incorporate houseplants, florals, gifts and home décor in one cozy and cohesive space. Tabor said that the end result makes her want to move into the space — and so far, customers have said the same.

Flower Hound in Eagle offers a selection of giftables, from trinkets to freshly-arranged florals.

Paige Tabor/Courtesy photo

“They find it to be so serene in here — that there’s nothing quite like it,” Tabor said. “They love how we designed the space in here and they’re excited with all the different plant varieties. It’s been wonderful.”

One end of the shop is Tabor’s “plant world,” equipped with a “greenhouse” for aesthetics, plant care essentials, and, of course, plants.

Tabor said Flower Hound will always carry a variety of plants — “You have your common plants, like pothos, but then more unique ones like the shingles plant that grows up these little planks. I always look for the odd types of plants. My favorite right now is called the Frizzle Sizzle, they have tendrils that just come out of it.”

Alongside plants, having everything available for a plant parent to care for their greenery was a priority for Tabor in opening Flower Hound. The shop carries soil, conditioners, things for cacti or tropical plants, leaf shine spray, moss poles, clippers, watering tools, you name it.

“We don’t have anything quite like that really anywhere around here,” Tabor said. “I was jetting over to Denver every time I needed something.”

Located at 115 E Second St. #3 in Eagle, Flower Hound opened its doors to the community on Tuesday. Locals, visitors, and their pups are welcome to check out the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Ash Lohmann/Vail Daily

While Flower Hound is prepared to be a plant owners’ one-stop-shop, Tabor said items available for plant care aren’t only functional, they’re stylish as well.

“I’ve worked really hard to find neat pottery,” Tabor said. “All of these are 3D printed and they’re made out of recycled plant material. So, not only are they sustainable but, I mean, they’re beautiful to look at.”

Near the “plant world” within Flower Hound, shoppers can spot a counter that doubles as a work zone for arranging florals, potting plants, watering and more. Tabor said that coming soon, customers will be able to join her around the station for classes. Be it terrarium building, flower arranging, or plant care 101, Tabor said she’s excited to invite the community into Flower Hound for some hands-on fun.

Another zone of the shop is dedicated to florals and gifts. There, Flower Hound offers fresh arrangements and dried florals alongside cards and unique finds perfect for gifting.

Flower Hound’s final section is dedicated to home décor and a variety of vintage and new home elements such as lamps, rugs and artwork.

A greenhouse-like structure sits inside Flower Hound and displays a variety of houseplants customers can choose from. Tabor said common and easy-to-care-for plants are available alongside more unique options.

Courtesy Photo/Paige Tabor

“This is very much all the things that I love and I gravitate toward, which made it a really natural buying process,” Tabor said. “I think if I’m true to myself and buy things that I love, I hope that other people will love them too.”

So far, Tabor said the customer response has indicated that the community is excited Flower Hound has opened its doors — or garage door, rather.

“I just love this garage door because people have been bringing their dogs in here and I love that,” Tabor said.

Flower Hound’s namesake is Tabor’s bloodhound, Ruthie, and she said she’s happy community members have been checking out the shop with their furry friends.

The community can stay up-to-date with Flower Hound in its early days on the shop’s website and its Instagram.