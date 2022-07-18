PLAY Performance Group presents ‘The Greatest Show in CO!’ this weekend

PLAY Performance Group launches their annual summer circus show in Eagle and Minturn.

Courtesy photo

What: “The Greatest Show in CO!”

Where: Eagle Town Park, 500 Broadway Street, Eagle CO 81631

When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Little Beach Park, 100 Cemetery Lane, Minturn CO 81645

When: Saturday July 23 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $15 General Admission, age 4 and under free

Tickets: https://gseagle.bpt.me/ or https://gsminturn.bpt.me

PLAY Performance Group presents “The Greatest Show in CO!” on Friday, July 22 in Eagle and Saturday, July 23 in Minturn. After performing at the Vail America Days and the Eagle Art Walk’s First Friday events this summer, the valley’s premiere aerial acrobatics group is hosting a big circus show for the community. This human-powered performance will delight the entire family with a variety of circus arts, live music and fanfare.

Currently training and offering weekly classes at Mountain Recreation Field House located in Edwards, PLAY evolved out of Peace Love Aerial Yoga in Minturn into a hub for aerial arts education and performance, providing some of the most creative and inspiring local productions happening in the valley.