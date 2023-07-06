Plenty of art, live music, lakeside movies, a triathlon and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/7/23

Art on the Rockies returns to Edwards this weekend.



Art Events

Art on the Rockies

Art on the Rockies returns this weekend with over 120 fine artists and craftspeople. Colorado Mountain College will host the event with plenty of parking, food and drink vendors and high-country hospitality.

Since 2011, Art on the Rockies has been a staple on the Vail Valley art scene. The show draws in artists from all over the country featuring mediums like painting and drawing, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics and glass, fiber, metal, wood and more. This is a juried show, meaning these artists have been selected to be a part of the event.

Art on the Rockies prides itself in having “active artists” and this venue allows festival-goers a chance to meet the artists and not only speak to them about their craft, but also see them in action.

Art on the Rockies will host artists starting at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. If you want to learn more about the artists, go to ArtOnTheRockies.org .

ARTwalk Festival

EagleARTS ARTwalk Festival is a 2-day event showcasing local artisans, crafts, musicians, businesses, food trucks, kids activities and more. Eagle Town Park will host two days of events celebrating the arts and the artisans. Eagle Town Park provides a great setting to gather and shop and mingle in this quaint community.

In addition to the art, activities include a climbing wall from Eagle Climbing & Fitness, a geo/water feature demonstration from the Eagle County Conservation District and master gardening with the pros from Colorado State University Extension office.

Four food trucks will be on hand to help squelch hunger pangs throughout the event. Windy CIty Eats Vending , Mountain Minis donuts, Elevated Elote and Mama’s Pierogi will be there.

The event is put on by EagleARTS and their mission is to encourage, support and promote the entrepreneurial eﬀorts of local, independent and small-scale creative business owners seeking to sell products directly to the consumer. Inherent in this mission is the enhancement and enrichment of culture and community in Eagle. Head out to the event on Friday from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Music Line Up:

Friday:

Valle Musico 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Joe Hanley – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tea & Tequila – 1 to 3 p.m.

The Evolution – 3:30 to 6 p.m.

For a list of artists and more information, go to EagleARTS’ Facebook page for more details.

Carolyn Tyler at Karats Vail

Carolyn Tyler of Bali will be showing her works at Karats Vail through July 10. View gorgeous works of 22 karat gold originals and see the craftsmanship that Tyler’s work is known for. Nature, art, music, mythology and dance have inspired Tyler over the past three decades. Stop by Karats Vail on Meadow Drive across from Solaris to see these pieces of art for yourself.

“Marilyn Pop,” by DeVon, is one of the many works showcased in Galerie Züger during the artist’s visit. Courtesy image

Devon at Galerie Zuger Vail

View your favorite icons like Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, Audrey Hepburn, and Spiderman through the eyes of pop artist, DeVon at Galerie Zuger in Solaris in Vail Village. DeVon uses mixed media to showcase pop culture. He’ll be at Galerie Zugar on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Lakeside Cinema in Avon

Lakeside Cinema series starts this Friday with the movie “Goonies” being played outdoors at Harry A. Nottingham Park. Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

Get cozy and comfortable under the stars at Nottingham Park in Avon for Lakeside Cinema, a free summer movie series that takes place on Fridays between now and Sept. 1. New this year, the first 50 people get free popcorn. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and settle in to watch the show or come early and play in the park, rent a paddle boat or standup paddleboard or play a little beach volleyball.

Feel free to bring a picnic and get ready for the movie to begin at around dusk, 8:15 p.m. The big screen will be up on the stage and will feature family-friendly classics and animated hits. For more information, go to Avon.org .

Movie Lineup:

July 7 – “The Goonies”

July 14 – “The Parent Trap”

July 21 – “Frozen II”

July 28 – “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

Aug. 4 – “VIVO”

Aug. 11 – “The Princess Bride”

Aug. 18 – “A Bug’s Life”

Aug. 25 – “Brave”

Sept. 1 – “Soul”

LG Tri

The LG Tri will take place in Gypsum on Saturday and benefits the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. Vail Valley Charitable Fund/Courtesy photo

For 15 years, the LG Tri has challenged seasoned triathletes and inspired those just getting into the sport. Join other exercise-seekers at this sprint triathlon on Saturday for an inspirational day of activity. The LG Tri is held in honor of Laura Genelin, who lost her battle with cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members since 1996 during medical crisis.

The LG Tri features a 500-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The race takes place at a new venue this year. The Brightwater development south of Gypsum will host the open water swim at one of its ponds, and the out-and-back bike loop will take riders from the property and then down and back up Valley Road while the run will go through the Siena at Brightwater. The views will be new for everyone this year.

In-person registration takes place at the venue on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. with the adult races happening at 7 a.m. Adults can race as an individual or as a team.

There is also a kids race again this year. The 11th annual LG Tri kids’ event will get the next generation out there. The races will begin at 10 a.m. and the kids are broken out into different age groups and distances:

6 to 7 year olds – 25-yard open water swim (equivalent to 1 pool length), 1-mile bike ride, 1/2-mile run

8 to 10 year olds – 50-yard open water swim (equivalent to 2 pool lengths), 3.2-mile bike ride, 3/4-mile run.

11 to 13 year olds – 100-yard open water swim (equivalent to 4 pool lengths), 5-mile bike ride, 1-mile run.

To get more details and to see the maps of the different courses, go to LGTri.com .

Live Music

Band by the River

Head to the riverside of the Riverwalk complex in Edwards and enjoy live music on Fridays throughout the summer. This popular local’s hot spot and concert series returns this Friday with a performance by local band, Talking in Circles, and this will be their final performance, so send them off with a bang by gathering your friends to attend this free show.

Gates open at 5 and music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase and there are several restaurants in the Riverwalk and Edwards area if you want to get something to-go and bring it into the venue. This year’s nonprofit partner is Small Champions.

Band by the River schedule:

July 7: Talking in Circles (final performance)

July 14: Altitones

July 21: 3 for All

July 28: Al Maul and the Wondering (Eagle County’s 140th birthday party)

Aug. 4: Vail Valley Band with special guest, Joey Gulizia (Tony Gulizia Salute)

Aug. 11: Bridge Street Blues Band

Aug. 18: Kevin Danzig and the Gandy Dancers

Vail Jazz Festival

The Vail Jazz Festival will kick off its 29th season with free music at Solaris Plaza on Sunday. Tatiana Mayfield & the Drew Zaremba Sextet will perform a free show outdoors from 5-7 p.m. Also known as “Lady May,” Mayfield is a vocalist who is on the rise across the nation right now. Backing Mayfield up will be the Drew Zaremba Sextet. Zaremba is also the regional artistic director for Vail Jazz and the associate director of education — Jazz Goes to School. Look for Zaremba and Jared Cathey on saxophone, Gabe Mervine on trumpet, Eric Gunnison on keyboard, Gonzalo Teppa on bass and Alejandro Castaño on drums. Rain or shine, come out and hear some jazz standards, covers from Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn and maybe an original tune or two. For more information, go to VailJazz.org .

SunsetLIVE!

Experience the setting sun on the water of Nottingham Lake on Sunday’s throughout the summer with SunsetLIVE! This week’s act is the O’Connor Brothers Band, a five piece band from Denver. Brothers Matt and Sean O’Conner write new roots and rock music that is upbeat and fun. The group got its start as a college band in Fort Collins when a few of the band mates were students at Colorado State University. Come on out to the Terrance, which is on the west side of the Avon Performance Pavilion for this free live show between 6-8 p.m. For more information, go to Avon.org .

Conductor Stephane Deneve leads The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Philadelphia Orchestra has made it back to Vail and will be here through July 14 and this weekend provides three nights of music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. This summer marks the orchestra’s 16th residency.

“Welcoming the amazing Philadelphia Orchestra back to Bravo! Vail is always a treat,” said Bravo! Vail Music Festival musical Anne-Marie McDermott. “Music director Yannick Nezet Seguin’s Mozart “Requiem” will definitely be a highlight of the summer, but I am also thrilled that the group Time For Three is coming to Vail for the first time to play (and sing!) “Contact” by composer Kevin Puts with the wonderful conductor Stéphane Denève.”

Fun fact: Kevin Puts and Time For Three won a Grammy Award for “Contact” this year.

There is a free pre-concert talk on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Lobby led by Johanna Frymoyer of the University of Notre Dame if you want to get more background on the performance.

On Sunday, you may just be moved to dance in the aisles and on the lawn because “A Night in Vienna” will bring to life waltz tunes from Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Rodgers, Strauss and more. All showtimes are 6 p.m. For tickets, go to BravoVail.org .