Poker bike rides, Torch Run for Special Olympics, Breck’s last weekend and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 5/19/23

Participants in the 2022 Poker Ride, a benefit for The Cycle Effect, stop on the Haymaker Trail in Eagle to grab a card for their poker hand.

The Cycle Effect/Courtesy photo

The Cycle Effect Poker Ride

Ride with a purpose this Saturday! The third annual Poker Ride that benefits The Cycle Effect blends biking, the game of poker and barbecue and gives back to a worthy cause. Here’s how it works: simply sign up as an individual ($20) or a team ($30). A team is two people or more. Registration buys you one poker hand. Registration costs will go up the day of the event. Arrive ready to ride at the Haymaker Trailhead parking lot at 2 p.m. If you are running late, you must at least start the Poker Ride by 3 p.m. in order to complete the ride and collect cards before turning in your poker hand at Moe’s Original BBQ at 4 p.m.

Once you collect all five cards, bring your poker hand to Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle for a chance to win some great prizes for best poker hand and the team spirit award. Costumes are encouraged for this event. You must be present at Moe’s BBQ to win and please note that only cards that have been appropriately marked at each station will be allowed to compete for prizes. All of the prizes will be announced at 5:30 p.m. 15% of sales during this time will go directly to The Cycle Effect.

The Cycle Effect’s mission is to empower young women through mountain biking to achieve brighter futures and to build stronger communities. The Cycle Effect provides the mountain bikes and equipment, professional coaching and opportunities to race. It also provides an outlet for these girls to escape the stresses of school life while teaching lifelong skills.

To learn more and to sign up, go to TheCycleEffect.org .

Boneyard Boogie Trail Run

Get your summer started with the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series that kicks off on Saturday. The trails of Eagle play host to the Boneyard Boogie, a 13K trek that takes you through juniper shrubs and pinion groves and affords you beautiful vistas. The racecourse is mostly on single track with a couple of double tracks mixed in and a short section of bike path. Throughout the 13K, there is an elevation gain of approximately 1,400 feet reaching a maximum elevation of 7,650 feet. Not ready for that type of elevation gain? The 5K course has a nice flow to it with an elevation gain of 400 feet.

The races will start and end at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink and you can park in that area, too. The 13K begins at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K. Day-of registration will start at 8 a.m. or racers can pick up their race numbers on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance Footwear in the Riverwalk in Edwards. For more information and a course map, go to VailRec.com .

Torch Run for Special Olympics

Law enforcement agencies from Eagle County and beyond will participate in this Saturday’s Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Courtesy photo

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run returns this Saturday to Freedom Park in Edwards. The 5K route will take participants from the pond at Freedom Park in Edwards to Arrowhead and back again. There is also a Fun Run that simply goes around the pond. Pick your distance and pick your mode of transportation, in addition to running, walking and biking are also options.

The purpose of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is to raise money and to raise awareness and celebrate the 20,000 Special Olympics athletes who call Colorado home.

Although it’s called the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the public is invited to attend as well. You can register in advance or day-of registration will open at 9:30 a.m. at Freedom Park. A group photo will be taken at 10:15 a.m. before the race starts at 10:30 a.m.

Along with the Torch Run, there will also be food trucks, pizza, ice cream and drinks available after the race and all the emergency vehicles from the different departments will be on display. The Classic Air Medical helicopter will also be on display if the crew isn’t out on an emergency call. All the proceeds benefit Special Olympics Colorado.

MORE2Dance Performance

A few of the 125+ dancers from MORE2Dance pose in advance of the “Beauty and the Beast” performance, the dance company’s spring recital at Vail Christian High School this Saturday.

Courtesy photo

The talented students at MORE2Dance are ready to entertain and amaze you at this weekend’s annual dance recital. This year’s work is the familiar tale, “Beauty and the Beast.”

MORE2Dance has been working with over 125 talented dancers to bring this fairy tale to life on stage. The costumes, lighting and music will transport you to a different time while this story full of life lessons unfolds.

This performance will include many dance styles such as ballet, jazz, hip-hop and contemporary dance choreographed by MORE2Dance’s skilled instructors Colleen Teska, Shannon Melvin, Aubrey Graff and Claire Ewing. The Gold Company, Silver Company and Yellow Company will take you on a journey from when the Enchantress casts the spell on the prince and turns him into a beast to when Belle finally breaks the spell. Of course, Gaston, Lumiere, Maurice, Mrs. Potts and Chip Potts will all be there, too.

Come and view the dance recital up close on Saturday. There will be two showings at Vail Christian High School at 11 a.m. and at 4 p.m. You can also watch it online on Youtube.com/@MORE2DANC . For more information, go to M2DDance.com .

Skiing in Summit County

There’s still skiing and snowboarding over in Summit County. According to its website, Arapahoe Basin is planning to stay open at least through June 4. Breckenridge is going to call it a season after this Sunday. Unfortunately, Breck’s not been getting consistently cold temperatures in the higher elevations at night, so the Breckenridge Ski Patrol closed Imperial hike terrain and Horseshoe Bowl a few days ago. Although the snow cat crews have done a good job keeping the terrain on the lower mountain suitable for skiing and riding, the resort has decided to close this Sunday, after a season that was nearly 200 days long.

To celebrate the season, Breck will have tunes from DJ DC Earth at the base of Peak 7. Check Breck’s social media for the terrain status and updates.

It’s just another weekend of skiing, snowboarding, live music and zany events at Arapahoe Basin. Shakin’ at the Basin, the outdoor concert series which happens on Saturdays during the springtime, will invite DJ Fuse to the stage. Shakin’ at the Basin will host a special Sunday session with Eyes Wide Shut playing on the Mountain Goat Plaza stage. The shows are free and run from 1 to 4 p.m. on both days.

On Sunday, A-Basin is hosting the Festival of the Brewpubs from noon until 4 p.m. Sample beers from New Belgium, Great Divide, Ska, Sierra Nevada, Outer Range, Telluride Brewing Company and more. It’s also Swimwear Day, so don your grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, bikinis and beach hats for this festive day. For more information, go to ArapahoeBasin.com .