Polaris Alpha, defense tech specialist, to add 450 jobs in Colorado over next 8 years

Defense and intelligence tech firm Polaris Alpha plans to create 450 new jobs in Colorado over the next eight years as it grows to meet demand, the company said Wednesday.

It is looking to fill 50 to 100 positions at its existing offices in the state now as it moves to double its local workforce by 2026, an executive said.

The new jobs — to be split between an office in the Denver Tech Center area and an expanded or new location in Colorado Springs — will be high-paying ones, according to a news release. Polaris is after "high-end" engineers and people capable of working on cloud systems and big-data analytics, said Marcus Featherston, the company's executive vice president of mission solutions.

The company, which has dual headquarters in Colorado Springs and Fredericksburg, Va., was considering expanding its operations in Maryland, Featherston said, but was enticed to grow in Colorado partly because local economic development groups help it secure a state job growth incentive tax credit. The credit will reimburse Polaris for half of the federal payroll taxes it pays on new jobs it maintains for at least one year in Colorado over an eight-year period.

