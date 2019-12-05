Police shooting in Avon Walgreens parking lot, one man hospitalized

One man is in the hospital after a traffic stop ended in a police shooting in the Avon Walgreens parking lot.

Photo by Ross Leonhart

UPDATE (09:51 p.m.)

A Colorado State Patrol trooper pulled an eastbound U-Haul truck over for a traffic violation around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The U-Haul driver pulled off Interstate 70 and into the Walgreens’ parking lot just off the eastbound Avon exit, according to Preston Neill, Avon’s deputy town manager and public information officer.

During the stop, the passenger in the U-Haul was shot, Neill said. The unidentified passenger was transported to Vail Health with a gunshot wound. His condition was unknown.

The Colorado State Patrol trooper was not injured, Neill said.

Avon Police and the Colorado State Patrol closed Avon Road at 8:44 p.m.

Four minutes later, an alert went out that there was police activity at Walgreens in Avon, and advised people to avoid the area. Motorists getting off at the Avon exit were sent back to the next exit east.

