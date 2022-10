Police activity in the area of I-70 mile marker 146 and Wapiti Road in Eagle has ended, according to an EC alert issued at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Activity in the area led to traffic issues westbound on I-70 in the Eagle area. An earlier alert told residents to not pick up hitchhikers and to contact police for suspicious persons in the area.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.