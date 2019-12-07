Incident in Minturn seemingly resolved; traffic moving, officials leaving scene
UPDATE (09:46 p.m.) The situation has been quietly resolved. Traffic is moving again, and officials are clearing the area.
______
There is police activity in the area of 1000 block of Main Street in Minturn. Highway 24/Main Street is closed both directions.
A lockdown order is in effect due to an immediate risk from a dangerous and potentially armed suspect. According to a witness, officials are on scene, using a megaphone to tell a man to come out of the house with his hands up.
Video courtesy Michael Bednarczyk
This page will be updated as new information arrives.
