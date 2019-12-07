Incident in Minturn seemingly resolved; traffic moving, officials leaving scene

UPDATE (09:46 p.m.) The situation has been quietly resolved. Traffic is moving again, and officials are clearing the area.

There is police activity in the area of 1000 block of Main Street in Minturn. Highway 24/Main Street is closed both directions.

A lockdown order is in effect due to an immediate risk from a dangerous and potentially armed suspect. According to a witness, officials are on scene, using a megaphone to tell a man to come out of the house with his hands up.

Video courtesy Michael Bednarczyk

