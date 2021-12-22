Police arrest 18-year-old Aspen woman in downtown hit and run

Aspen Police and State Patrol officers investigate Wednesday the crosswalk where a hit-and-run took place the late Tuesday night on Main Street near the police station. A 58-year-old Basalt man sustained severe head injuries and a broken pelvis after being struck by an SUV late Tuesday night while he was crossing the street. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Aspen police arrested a local teen with a pending careless driving case Wednesday afternoon and charged her with striking a pedestrian late Tuesday on Main Street, causing serious injuries and leaving the scene, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Police were able to identify Spencer Diamond, 18, thanks to tips submitted by the Aspen-area community, as well as video footage that showed the green Land Rover she was driving when she hit a 58-year-old Basalt resident in front of the Aspen Police Department, according to a news release and city of Aspen spokeswoman Jami McMannes.

The footage was taken from APD surveillance cameras that look out over Main Street, she said.

“We’re thankful to our community for their support in the investigation,” said Sgt. Rick Magnuson, who heads APD’s investigative unit, in the news release. “The tips and footage that were submitted … aided in the swift apprehension of the suspect.”

Magnuson refused Wednesday to comment on whether Diamond was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Diamond was charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury — a felony — and misdemeanor charges of failure to notify police of an accident as well as careless driving causing bodily injury. She also was charged with failure to appear in October for the previous careless driving causing bodily injury case, which occurred in July on Highway 82 east of Aspen, according to the news release and sources.

A bond of $3,000 cash only was set Wednesday for Diamond, though it was unclear Wednesday night whether it had been posted.

Diamond is the daughter of Sue Hostetler, who is known in Aspen for her philanthropic work as well as her work in the international art scene and with magazines. Hostetler is married to billionaire William Wrigley Jr., heir of the famed Wrigley family.

Diamond was allegedly at the wheel of a Land Rover SUV at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday when she struck a 58-year-old Basalt man crossing Main Street in the crosswalk at Hunter Street, police said. The man suffered serious injuries, including head injuries and a broken pelvis and was helicoptered to St. Anthony Hospital in Denver after initial treatment at Aspen Valley Hospital, McMannes said.

No other information was available about the man’s injuries Wednesday evening, McMannes said.

A witness to the incident Tuesday night said the green Land Rover struck the victim on the east side of the crosswalk, and described the driver as “blonde and female,” according to the news release.

“The driver stopped the SUV, appeared to look at the victim of the crash, then drove west on Main Street and turned north on to Mill Street,” the release says. “The police department conducted a broad search throughout Aspen and searched Red Mountain with the assistance of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The search proved unsuccessful.”

The remnants of a PIAA brand light from the front passenger side was left at the scene on Main Street in front of the Aspen Police Department late Tuesday. The light was likely mounted to a “brush guard assembly” on the front of the SUV, according to police.

APD courtesy image

An aftermarket PIAA brand headlight from the Land Rover was left at the scene. Police released pictures of the light Wednesday morning in an effort to identify the driver.

The previous careless driving causing bodily injury charge against Diamond was filed in Pitkin County Court after she made a U-turn on Highway 82 on July 22 without paying attention to other traffic, deputy district attorney Don Nottingham, said Wednesday. She failed to appear in court on the charge Oct. 19, he said.