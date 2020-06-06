Police, community searching for missing 3-year-old last seen at Eagle Villas

The Eagle Police Department is conducting a search for Sebastian Castro, age 3, who was last seen at his apartment at Eagle Villas. Eagle Police has learned that there was a young boy with a similar description of Sebastian on the playground at the Eagle Villas, located at 405 Nogal Road in Eagle, around 9 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Sebastian has brown hair and eyes, and was wearing red shoes with ripped blue jeans. He is autistic and non-verbal, and not comfortable with adults he does not know. The family is asking that anyone helping to look for the boy not to scream, yell or shout his name. He responds well to kid’s songs and animal noises, loves colorful things, water and insects. He is a heavy sleeper and likes to sleep in tight small spaces.

Search volunteers are asked to check in at the Eagle Villas office for accountability purposes and so searchers can be organized and efforts are not duplicated. Volunteers have also been asked to avoid searching along the river due to steep banks, high water and a significant amount of brush and debris. Vail Mountain Rescue has boats floating the river, and drones have been deployed to search the river area safely.

The Eagle Police Department has been searching since last night, with the assistance of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Vail Mountain Rescue, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the National Institute of Missing and Exploited Children, US Secret Service and Vail Public Safety Communications Center. Anyone with information that may help with locating Sebastian is asked to call (970) 445-4911 or email eaglecountypio@gmail.com.