Police: Half-naked woman found in couple’s Craig home

A Craig couple had a surprising start to their week after police say the couple found a nearly nude woman in their living room.

Laurie Mae Dodds, 41, of Craig, was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of false reporting to authorities and criminal mischief under $300. She was also issued a traffic citation on a charge of driving under restraint – license canceled or denied.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer J. Meyers, police in Craig responded to the 2000 block of Pine Ridge Drive to find a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped and was taken into custody, giving police a name and Dodds’ date of birth.

“Again, the female identified herself as Isabelle Montgomery (with DOB) and told (police) that she was checking on houses that she owns,” the affidavit said.

Police soon questioned the couple who called police and determined they had gone to bed about 9:30 p.m., but the wife had been awakened at 2 a.m. to find “that her living room lights were on,” according to the affidavit.

That’s when the woman told police she saw her.

“(The victim) walked into her living room and while she was standing in the living room, a female that (the victim) does not know walked out of a guest bedroom and into the living room,” police said in the affidavit. “(The victim) told me that she asked the female why she was in her house and the female stated that it was her house and asked (the victim) why she was there.”

According to the Moffat County Assessor’s property ownership database, the victims bought the Pine Ridge Drive home in question on or about December 2002, when records show they were issued a warranty deed.

The female victim told police she quickly went to find her cellphone to call them, but didn’t find it until Dodds told her it was charging in the guest room from which she had just exited.

“The female asked (the victim) if she was calling the police and when (the victim) told her that she was, the female started walking toward the door of the house,” the affidavit said.

But Dodds apparently didn’t have plans to hang around even though the victim blocked the exit.

“The female then started to crawl out of the living room window that she had damaged the screen in,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) tried to stop the female from leaving and ended up pulling a black hooded sweatshirt off of the female. (The victim) said that the female then went to her vehicle and left the house.”

According to the victim, Dodds wasn’t wearing much when she fled.

“I asked (the victim) what the female was wearing when she left the house and (the victim) told me that she was wearing a bra, panties, and flip flops,” the affidavit said.

Back at the traffic stop where police had detained Dodds, officers said Dodds continued to give a false name, but a correct date of birth.

“This female was later identified and admitted to being Laurie Dodds,” the affidavit said. “Laurie told me that she owns multiple houses in town and also owns Twenty Mile Coal Company.”

Police said they knew who actually owned at least one of the homes Dodds claimed she owns.

“Laurie also mentioned other houses in town that she owns that are for sale including a house that I know (a Colorado state trooper) currently owns,” the affidavit said.

Police then turned their attention to the actual owner of the vehicle Dodds was driving — a roommate of Dodds who told police she didn’t have permission to drive the vehicle, but also didn’t want to press charges against her.

Police determined Dodds’ license was canceled in 2013 for unpaid tickets and that there was a warrant for her arrest on a charge of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest in Grand Junction.

Dodds was still in the Moffat County Jail as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 5 where she’s held on a $1,500 cash/surety bond.