Police ID skier killed at Winter Park as 25-year-old man from Massachusetts

The skier who died Saturday at Winter Park Resort has been identified as Francis Raymond Ermilio, 25, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

According to Fraser Winter Park Police, ski patrol was notified of a missing skier around 5 p.m. Saturday and initiated search protocols. Ermilio was found around 7:30 p.m. in the trees near the White Rabbit trail.

A Monday news release says Ermilio was found unresponsive with face and head trauma. Rescue efforts were made at the scene before transporting him to the Denver Health Winter Park medical center at the base of the mountain. He was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found Ermilio was not an experienced skier but was wearing a helmet. Evidence at the scene suggests that he lost control on White Rabbit, an intermediate trail, and skied into a forested area before colliding with several trees.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Original story:

Winter Park Resort shared its deepest condolences with the family and friends.