Police in search of suspect following shooting incident near downtown Glenwood Sunday night
Multiple law enforcement agencies were working to locate a male suspect involved in a reported shooting incident shortly after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue.
Police have set up a perimeter around the crime scene at a residence between Pitkin and School Street.
The Colorado State Patrol was preparing to shut down portions of Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs, as the suspect was believed to be westbound in a white truck.
No information on the condition of the shooting victim was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.