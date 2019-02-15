Police investigating car vs. pedestrian fatality on I-70 in Glenwood

Glenwood Springs Police are investigating a fatality that occurred late Thursday, apparently involving a female pedestrian who was hit by an unknown vehicle on Interstate 70 near the Glenwood Vapor Caves.

I-70 was closed for about two hours after the 7:45 p.m. incident, which occurred about a half mile east of the main Glenwood Springs Exit 116.

Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson said the incident involved an unknown vehicle and an as-yet-unknown female pedestrian victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound motorist who was involved appeared to have either left the scene, or drove on not knowing that they had hit a person, he said.

Wilson said he did not expect to have further information until Friday morning, and that police are working with the Garfield County Coroner’s Office on the investigation.

I-70 was reopened in both directions at about 10 p.m., after traffic had been held at Exit 116 going eastbound and at Dotsero westbound.

CDOT was also advising motorists at the time of deteriorating weather conditions due to a winter storm.

For more information about road closures and delays, visit www.cotrip.org.