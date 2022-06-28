Police looking for assault suspect in Avon

Police are patrolling EagleVail in search of an assault suspect.

Avon Police/Courtesy image

Police are on the lookout for the suspect of an alleged assault that took place in Avon Tuesday morning.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said the suspect, a 5-foot-11-inch male wearing all black clothing, is believed to have broken into a woman’s apartment in the Eaglebend residential community.

“We received the call at 8:20 a.m.,” Daly said. “We believe this individual attacked one of the female residents of the apartment.”

Daly, on Tuesday evening, said the investigation is still active with no suspect in custody.

Officers are basing their current investigation on the assailant being unknown to the victim.

Police passed out leaflets on Tuesday notifying residents in the Eaglebend area of the incident.