Police respond to false hold-up alarm at Avon 7-Eleven

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at around 4 p.m., officers from the Avon Police Department were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in Avon after the gas station’s hold-up alarm was triggered.

These alarms, according to Sergeant Jonathon Lovins, are typically used when a business is getting robbed.

In this instance, however, it was a “false hold-up alarm,” Lovins said.

“It was accidental; there was a problem with the system that triggered the hold-up alarm but there was no hold-up,” he added.

When these alarms are triggered, the typical response for local police officers is to respond to the scene and “try to verify if they’re actual hold-up alarm or if it’s a false alarm,” Lovins said. In both instances, the department has procedures it follows.