Police say drowsy driving is a major threat to public safety

Driving while sleepy can be just as dangerous as getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, Avon Police Sergeant John Mackey said.

Vail Daily archive

With the arrival of daylight savings, many may feel extra sluggish. However, local law enforcement reminds residents and those passing through that driving while drowsy can be just as dangerous as driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Avon Police Department Patrol Sergeant John Mackey also works as a Colorado peace officer standards and training driving instructor. In these positions, Mackey not only encounters drowsy drivers on patrol, but he also helps train police officers in driving and remaining alert throughout long shifts behind the wheel.

Just like driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Mackey said driving while drowsy poses an immediate danger to oneself as well as anyone else near the roadway such as other motorists and pedestrians. Mackey said it is not uncommon for Eagle County law enforcement to encounter a drowsy driver.

“With the Interstate 70 running through the heart of our county, we are coming across people who have been on cross-country road trips or long days in the office going from Vail to Eagle or Eagle to Vail and whatnot,” Mackey said.

“We come to find out they’re driving long distances, they’ve been up for extended hours, I mean, there’s a multitude of things, but it really comes down to they were pushing it when they really should have just pulled over and taken a nap,” — John Mackey

Oftentimes, when law enforcement does contact a drowsy driver, Mackey said another citizen may have made a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately report, interpreting the drowsy driver’s behaviors as intoxicated driving.

A drowsy driver may be weaving within their lane, varying speeds, sporadically braking, etc. All of such behaviors are also indications of intoxication behind the wheel.

When drivers get behind the wheel, they’re deciding that they are in the right state of mind to operate their vehicle. However, Mackey said oftentimes, with drowsy driving, people push past their better judgment in an attempt to combat drowsiness and keep up with their commute.

Additionally, Mackey explained that the high cost of living in Eagle County often requires people to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. With heavier workloads, many residents are awake for extended periods and getting less than the suggested amount of sleep nightly. Mackey said this local phenomenon may be to blame for the frequency of drowsy driving instances.

“They’re burning the candle at both ends,” Mackey said. “It’s to a point where we see it at all times.”

Mackey said that there are several ways people can work to get better rest and prevent possible drowsy driving-related accidents, but much of what it boils down to is a healthy lifestyle.

At the Avon Police Department, several initiatives aim to encourage healthy habits among officers, such as fitness and diet, which can have a huge impact on sleep, Mackey said.

One such initiative is the Avon Police Department Fit program, commonly known as the Hero Challenge. This annual program, organized by Avon Police Officer Corey Baldwin, involves a multi-week workout regimen in remembrance of fallen officers or officers who were involved in critical incidents.

By keeping active through programs like the Avon Police Department Fit program or other department initiatives like bike and police ski patrol, Mackey said officers are better able to manage drowsiness while behind the wheel on patrol. Modeling law enforcement, other drivers can use similar methods to help combat sleepiness on their commute.

“Be sure to maintain a regular and healthy diet, (and stay active) both outside of work as well as at your place of work, whether it be simply standing or going for a walk during lunch,” Mackey said. “Things along those lines can promote a healthy heart, healthy mind and healthy living, which will aid in that tired feeling and needing rest.”

While snacks and caffeinated drinks are tools that can help replenish one’s energy for a drive, Mackey said it is always important for a driver to evaluate themselves to determine what the safest course of action is for themselves and other motorists.

“At some point, everybody has felt that feeling of sugar depletion. They’ve felt that their eyes are heavy,” Mackey said. “There are physical indicators that they’re just not fully focused on the task at hand — they need rest.”

Knowing one’s own limits is important, Mackey said.

“Nationally, there’s horror stories and that’s the last thing I’d want to have to hear or have happen here in Eagle County,” Mackey said. “You know yourself, take a personal inventory of what you have and what you need and if you need rest, you should probably do what it takes to ensure you’re getting that rest.”

Drivers who need to rest can stop at rest areas available within the county, such as at Bair Ranch in Gypsum, the scenic overlook off the Interstate in Edwards, or the Edwards rest area near Freedom Park.

However, Mackey explained that sometimes, pulling over someplace closer may be the best move for motorists feeling drowsy. He said it is more important to feel as though someone can operate the vehicle safely than to make sure they are stopping at a spot designated for drivers to get some rest.

“As a police officer, if I contact somebody parked in a parking lot, for the sake of simply getting some rest, as long as you’re not intoxicated by alcohol or narcotics, really, if you’re in a position where you just need to get some rest and you come in contact with law enforcement, first and foremost, we’re human,” Mackey said. “We completely understand the need and oftentimes, we will afford people the ability to do just that — get some rest.”