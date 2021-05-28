Police search for ’person of interest’ in vandalism of Avon nail salon

The owners of Ivy Nails discovered Friday morning that a bucket of white paint had been thrown on the front door of their business in Avon. Police are investigating the ex-boyfriend of a former employee as a “person of interest,“ Avon Chief of Police Greg Daly says.

The owners of Ivy Nails in Avon came to work Friday morning to find that a bucket of white paint had been thrown at their front door.

Avon police are “actively investigating” the vandalism, which they believe may be related to previous incidences of domestic harassment of a former nail salon employee by an ex-boyfriend, Avon Chief of Police Greg Daly said Friday.

In light of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Daly said they are aware of potential concerns that the vandalism of the Asian-owned nail salon could have been racially motivated, but he said that they have no reason to believe that is the case in this instance.

“We do not believe this to be an ethnic-based hate crime,” Daly said Friday. “It is more a domestic–type situation that occurred originally on May 8 that we believe is possibly an ongoing situation between a former employee and, I believe, her ex-boyfriend.”

A can of white paint can be seen outside the front door of Ivy Nails, the Avon nail salon that was vandalized Friday morning.

Earlier this month, police responded to reports of a disturbance at Ivy Nails between a previous employee and her then-boyfriend, who is also of Asian descent, Daly explained. The former employee worked at the salon for just a few days before ending her employment there.

Since this incident on May 8, it is believed that both the former employee and the boyfriend no longer live in the area, he said.

“Fast forward to [Thursday] night, the business owner received a number of phone calls from [the ex-boyfriend] and the business owner goes in this morning and finds paint on his front door,” Daly said.

Police are now trying to locate the ex-boyfriend as their primary “person of interest” in the vandalism and consider the former employee to be a victim in what they are calling a “domestic violence-based inquiry,” Daly said.

Police are unable to release the ex-boyfriend’s name at this time.

Kai Dant, who owns Ivy Nails with his wife, confirmed that he received “harassing” messages on Thursday, which he reported to police right away, but otherwise he said he is not sure what is going on.

“I don’t know what to say,” Dant said Friday.

He described the paint as a “big mess” that has disrupted his operations, but said he is thankful to his neighbors for helping him clean it up.

Ivy Nails staff and people from neighboring businesses work together to clean white paint off of the front door of the nail salon after it was vandalized Friday morning.

“My neighbors here at the business complex, everyone is helping me out. They’re very sweet,” Dant said. “It looked like a fresh can of paint, big can of paint and they just splashed it all over the glass door right in front of the business.”

Dant has owned Ivy Nails with his wife for seven years, he said. He named the salon after his eldest daughter, Ivy.

