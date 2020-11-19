Police search for suspect after three people’s remains are found in San Luis Valley

Investigators who found the remains of three people while executing a search warrant for stolen vehicles and equipment at a rural property southeast of Alamosa now are searching for a suspect in the case, 26-year-old Adre “Psycho” Jordan Baroz.

“When I say he is a danger to the community, I really mean he is a danger to the community,” Alamosa police Chief Ken Anderson said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Adre Jordan Baroz, aka Psycho Baroz, is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in the San Luis Valley. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The remains were found on two properties west of the Rio Grande in the community of Los Sauces. Forensic analysis confirmed that they belong to three different people, investigators said Wednesday.

Since the analysis is ongoing, specifics about the individuals including age, gender and identity, are unknown. It’s also not known how the people died or how long the bodies had been on the properties.

