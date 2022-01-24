Police seek suspects who allegedly caused $5,000 in damages to snowcat in Dotsero

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two suspects associated with an incident in which a private snowcat incurred an estimated $5,000 worth of damage in Dotsero.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a snowcat in Dotsero, resulting in an estimated $5,000 in damages to the vehicle.

On the evening of Monday, Jan. 17, it is alleged that the suspects broke into one of two private snowcats that are parked several miles up Coffee Pot Road in Dotsero.

Sheriff’s deputies believe the suspects broke into the snowcat to try to pull a vehicle out of a snowbank, according to a press release issued Monday. In doing so, they caused an estimated $5000 worth of damage to the snowcat, which is an “intricate tool” that takes skill to maneuver properly.

The privately-owned snowcats are used to help maintain snowmobile trails in the area between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero in order to “provide safe backcountry travels to area guests, clubs, and community members,” according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the two suspects photographed in images taken from surveillance footage.

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the suspects or this incident can call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Deputy Devan Salazar at (970) 328-8500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the FREE ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.