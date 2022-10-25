Polis, Bennet, Neguse, other democratic candidates rally together at campaign stop in Eagle

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet speaks at a campaign stop Wednesday in Eagle.

Nine Democratic candidates running for local, state and national seats in November’s election spoke together as a united front during a campaign stop in Eagle Town Park on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Eagle County Democrats.

The rally was the second stop on the Colorado Democratic Party’s “Moving Colorado Forward” bus tour, which is bringing candidates to towns across the state to connect with voters and encourage people to vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

The speakers included U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Joe Neguse, Lieutenant Gov. Dianne Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, State Treasurer Dave Young and Kathy Plomer, a nominee for the State Board of Education.

The majority of the candidates are incumbents seeking support for reelection in their current seats. They focused on highlighting the party’s accomplishments over the last four years and drove home a clear message that every Democratic candidate on this year’s ballot serves an important role in achieving the policy priorities of the party.

Griswold, who noted that she is the first Democrat secretary of state elected to the office since 1963, emphasized her role in supervising elections and commitment to being a “champion for the vote.”

“We have the second highest voter turnout in the country, and I’ll continue to act decisively to make sure that every eligible Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated voter — regardless of race, zip code, or the amount of money in their bank account — has access to free and fair elections,” Griswold said.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, said she’s committed to being a “champion for the vote.”

State Treasurer Dave Young, who is running for his second term, highlighted his part in fighting climate change by diverting state investments from fossil fuels towards sustainable energy. He also talked about increasing paths to retirement with the creation of the Colorado Secure Savings Program.

Neguse said that electing a Democrat attorney general is critical for protecting abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court has literally stripped away fundamental freedom for hundreds of millions of women across our country — having Phil Weiser in the attorney general’s office to defend our freedoms, defend our rights, couldn’t be more important,” Neguse said.

With inflation rates on the rise, candidates also touched on how the party is helping to ensure an affordable cost of living for everyday Coloradans.

“We have lowered health insurance costs here in Eagle County and across the Western Slope,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, who is running for Senate District 8. “We’ve capped the cost of insulin for people with diabetes. We’ve invested in affordable housing for our mountain communities, and we’ve protected our land, air, and water. But we have so much more work to do.”

Polis also talked about recent legislative accomplishments such as universal preschool that are helping to ease costs for Coloradans, and said that initiatives to lower the cost of living will continue to be a priority to counter the pains of rising inflation.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wears Colorado sneakers during a campaign stop Wednesday in Eagle. The brand, Xero, is based on the Front Range.

“We have a thriving economy. We have lower than the national unemployment rate. In fact, there are more people employed today in Colorado than before the pandemic,” Polis said. “But we also know that people are struggling to keep up with the cost of living, and we need to do more to reduce costs and make sure that people get the help they need to not just get by, but to thrive in our incredible state.”

Bennet concluded the event by talking about how having a Democrat majority in both houses at the national level has led to the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, and how important it is to elect pro-choice majorities at the state and national level that can codify a woman’s right to choose.

He ended the series of speeches on one of hi knees, making a plea to everyone present to get out the vote and drawing on the experience of his first election to the senate in 2010 to show that every vote counts.

“We won this seat at a moment when Democrats were losing all over the country, and we won this seat by one vote a precinct,” Bennet said. “So if you think that the phone calls that you make don’t matter, or the door knocks you make don’t matter, or the postcards that you write don’t matter, I am living proof that they matter.”