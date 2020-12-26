Polis extends order providing $375 payments to Coloradans facing COVID-19 financial hardship
People earning less than $52,000 who’ve filed for unemployment at least once since March 15 are eligible
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday extended his executive order providing one-time $375 stimulus payments to Coloradans who have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension keeps the previously allocated $168 million available to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment for such payments through Feb. 28.
Polis in October announced the aid for Coloradans who’ve suffered financially due to the pandemic. The payments are to be sent to those earning less than $52,000 a year who have filed for unemployment at least once since March 15, and who qualified to receive a weekly benefit between $25 and $500.
