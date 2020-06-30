Political newcomer Lauren Boebert beats incumbent Scott Tipton in CD3 Republican primary

Lauren Boebert



Rifle business owner and staunch Second Amendment advocate Lauren Boebert has won the race against incumbent Scott Tipton in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Tipton’s campaign conceded shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Third District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November,” Tipton said in a statement. “I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well.”

As of 9:43, Boebert had 54.3% of the 101,072 ballots counted in the district. Tipton holds the lead among Pitkin County voters with 544 votes to Boebert’s 279 votes, as of the 9:15 p.m. update from Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill.

Late Tuesday night, President Trump, who had endorsed Tipton as late as Monday, congratulated Boebert on her upset victory.

Support Local Journalism Donate

