Presidential Candidate 2020 Q&A: Bill Hammons

Q: Could you please give a brief introduction of your background and qualifications?

I am the Founder and Chairman of the 42-State Unity Party of America, a former Manager at Newsweek, and also the owner of Bill’s List, which has received as many as 17,000 visitors daily (both my campaign site billisrunning.com and the party website unityparty.us are enjoying sizable amounts of traffic partly due to my Search Engine Optimization skills). I also made Colorado history as the only 3rd party candidate to petition directly onto the General Election ballot.

Q: How many states have you on their ballot? If you’d like, please expand on any near-wins, near-losses or other notable experiences.

The Unity Party of America Presidential ticket is currently on the ballot in the States of Colorado, Louisiana and New Jersey, a cross section of States across America with higher than average population size. We automatically appeared on the Colorado Presidential ballot (partly thanks to my prior candidacies in the State), Louisiana was an exciting weekend adventure recruiting average citizens as Presidential Electors, complete with Notary Publics riding shotgun in the rental car, and don’t get me started about Tennessee.

Q: What are the main objectives of your platform?

Here’s what I’ve been saying for over a decade: we support a Balanced Budget Amendment, Federal Term Limits, outlawing of Gerrymandering, and promotion of a little more Unity in this country (the last clause was adding during this Summer’s petitioning, since Unity seems to be more needed, and yet more elusive, than ever). Also, Americans can take a look at how other countries have handled Covid (Taiwan has had seven deaths) and acknowledge we can do better than we have.

Q: What do you offer that is unique from the two main party candidates?

Start with the ballot: I am simply “Bill Hammons” of “Unity.” I’ll be one of the youngest Presidents in history, along with Jack Kennedy and Theodore Roosevelt, bringing more energy and focus to the job than anyone else in history (even rivals acknowledge I’ve put my “heart and soul” into the Unity Party). While I got a B.A. from NYU and a Master’s in Hard Knocks from NYC, my heart is still in West Texas, the heart of America.

Q: First 90 days in office, what would you do?

Take Covid by the horns. Produce enough tests to test everyone daily if needed. Recruit from the growing ranks of the unemployed an Army of Contact Tracers who can reach the exposed by phone, text, email and social media. Rent out resorts, hotels and motels to quarantine the exposed, revive the restaurant industry with quarantine meal deliveries, and provide unemployment benefits to those quarantined. If a vaccine ends up being the American Bomb ending this World War, that’s a bonus.