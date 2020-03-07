Andrew Romanoff leads Democratic Senate candidate caucuses

John Hickenlooper narrowly won a precinct caucus in his neighborhood Saturday afternoon, an early indication that the Democratic front-runner for U.S. Senate may not win a preference poll of caucusing Democrats, but few large counties had reported by 6:45 p.m., leaving statewide results unclear.

The former governor and his wife cast their ballots alongside 47 other people in a classroom at McAuliffe International School in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood. Hickenlooper took 27 votes to Andrew Romanoff’s 22, which means they’ll each be awarded two delegates from the precinct.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Hickenlooper said he enjoys the caucus process but downplayed caucus results, noting several other successful Colorado Democrats didn’t win past spring caucuses, including former Sen. Ken Salazar, current Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis.

“The only ballot that really matters in determining who the candidate is going to be representing Democrats in the Senate race is the one that happens June 30,” Hickenlooper said. “That’s where I have to win.”

