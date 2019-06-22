China tariffs are translating into higher prices, strategic shifts for the outdoor industry. But “it’s not something you can do overnight.”

Teresa Saxton rides on a cart as she restocks in the new warehouse at Hestra USA on May 16, 2019 in Arvada. The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration may have a significant impact on the outdoor industry.

Seth McConnell, Special to the Colorado Sun

The ongoing tariff war is riling the outdoor industry, with gear makers and brands deploying a variety of strategies to handle the Trump administration’s plan to raise tariffs on more than $200 billion worth of Chinese-made products to 25% from 10%.

The additional tariffs on things like backpacks, sports bags, ski gloves, kayaks, bikes, camp chairs and camp stoves “will further raise costs for outdoor manufacturers, suppliers and retailers and cut into already thin profit margins,” reads a letter the Outdoor Industry Association sent to President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Outdoor gear makers large and small are preparing to absorb a financial hit on their China-made products arriving stateside this summer, most of which are already sold to retailers ready to stock shelves for this fall.

Many brands are accelerating a long-planned shift out of China as production costs in the maturing country rise and Trump tinkers with tariffs as a tool to protect U.S. intellectual property interests.

If the Trump threats reach fruition, manufacturers will spike costs for 2020 products as much as 15 percent.

