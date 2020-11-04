Colorado Amendment 76 results: Citizen requirement for voters passes

A Colorado constitutional amendment restricting who can vote in elections passed easily in this week’s election.

Amendment 76 reiterates that only citizens over the age of 18 can vote. Citizenship is already a requirement in state and federal law, but the amendment restricts what local jurisdictions can do and could potentially roll back efforts to expand voting among younger people in the state.

With 88% of the statewide vote counted Wednesday evening, almost 63% of votes tallied were in favor of the amendment. As a constitutional amendment, it required 55% support to pass.

Colorado recently gave 17-year-olds who would turn 18 in time for the next general election the opportunity to vote in party primaries, and advocates worry that is now in jeopardy. There have also been other efforts to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections, though they have so far been unsuccessful.

