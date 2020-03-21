Colorado governor asks landlords to forgo evictions, penalties for late rent during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked landlords and banks to be lenient toward Coloradans and keep them in their homes as thousands in the state deal with employment as a result of the new coronavirus.

“You should not lose your home or your utilities simply because a restaurant was forced to close down to prevent hundreds or thousands of Coloradans from dying,” Polis said. “… We can’t ask people to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus if we’re not giving them the tools they need to be able to keep their home, whether they’re renting or whether they have mortgage payments.”

The Democrat asked that landlords refrain from imposing late fees on tenants until at least April 30 and asked that they also hold off on evicting people who don’t or can’t pay. He also asked local governments to avoid using law enforcement resources for evictions that don’t affect public safety.

Polis will also issue guidance to state-chartered banks that they should not foreclose on homeowners who can’t make their mortgage payments.

Additionally, Polis asked utilities to give leeway to customers who may be struggling to pay because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and not cut off service. Xcel Energy and Denver Water have already taken this step.

