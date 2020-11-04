Colorado Prop 115 results: Ban on most later-term abortions defeated

A ban on most abortions at 22 weeks or later in pregnancy was defeated Tuesday night as voters rejected the fourth attempt since 2008 to more stringently regulate abortions in Colorado.

About 1.6 million voters, or 59.2%, rejected Proposition 115 with 83% of the vote counted, while 1.1 million, or 40.8%, supported it.

Proponents, who said they had strong grassroots support, were vastly outspent by opponents. Proponents spent $505,488, compared to opponents’ nearly $9 million, according to the Colorado News Collaborative’s FollowtheMoneyCO project.

The ballot measure would have subjected doctors even attempting to perform a later-term abortion to misdemeanor charges and at least a three-year suspension of their license. The only exception would have been for an abortion that is immediately required to save the woman’s life.

“This measure bears no relation to previous attempts to pass personhood amendments in Colorado, which would have banned all abortions,” said Giuliana Day with Due Date Too Late, an organization that campaigned for the initiative.

