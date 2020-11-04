Colorado Prop 118: Paid family and medical leave passes

Drew Raiford places a safety sticker on the drop box Tuesday in Avon. Ballots are securely taken from the box four times per day.

Colorado voters on Tuesday adopted one of the most progressive family and medical leave programs in the country — one that would be run by the state and provide up to 12 weeks of paid time off in most cases, according to unofficial results.

With 83% of votes counted Tuesday night, Coloradans supported the creation of that new program by a margin of 57% to 43%.

Proposition 118 does what Democrats in the state legislature have failed to in recent years.

Funded through a 0.9% tax on an employee’s annual pay split evenly between the employee and employer, Prop 118 would create a social insurance program similar to those that already exist in states including New Jersey and California.

Workers caring for newborns, sick relatives or dealing with personal health emergencies could take up to 12 weeks off and be paid through the program. The maximum paid time off would be extended to 16 weeks for those dealing with childbirth or pregnancy complications.

