Colorado Proposition EE results: Higher tobacco, nicotine tax approved

Coloradans voted to approve a tax increase on tobacco products and a new tax on vaping products such as e-cigarettes on Tuesday.

Proposition EE will increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 84 cents to $2.64 by 2027. Taxes on other tobacco products will also increase to 22% of the manufacturer’s list price by the same year, while nicotine products will increase by 62% of the list price by 2027.

As of 11:01 p.m., more than 1.8 million (68.4%) votes were in favor of the measure and 877,219 votes (31.6%) were opposed. About 83% of votes were counted.

“Our kids just won big,” said Jake Williams, executive director of Healthier Colorado in a statement. “Voters chose to make life-changing investments in our children by providing every kid with access to preschool and implementing smart policy to keep them from getting hooked on nicotine.”

