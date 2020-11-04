Colorado voters approve Amendment 77, split over Prop 117 and Amendment C

Voters again on Tuesday appeared ready to allow those three gambling towns to grow their casinos, with Amendment 77 leading 59% to 41% in early results by 8 p.m. The amendment gives voters in Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk the authority to increase maximum bets beyond the $100 limit allowed in 2008 and to add new games beyond slots, blackjack, poker, roulette and craps. Almost all the financial support for the measure — more than $4 million — has come from the three largest casino operators in Black Hawk: Caesars Entertainment, Penn National and Monarch Casino Resort.

Amendment C still too close to call in early returns

Another gambling measure, Amendment C, would ease dated laws regulating charitable bingo and raffles. Early returns were close on that measure, which would require 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.

Colorado voters split over Prop 117, which could trigger elections over government fees

In early returns Tuesday evening, Colorado voters were narrowly split on whether to impose new TABOR-like restrictions on their government officials by requiring lawmakers to seek voter approval for the creation of certain fee-based programs.

With 2.4 million votes counted, 52% of voters were in favor of Proposition 117’s passage.

The measure, supported by conservative groups, would require voter approval for the creation of some fee-funded state government programs known as “enterprises.” Common examples include water utilities, parks or toll roads that are funded primarily by user fees rather than taxes.

