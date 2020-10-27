Cory Gardner votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., walks to the chamber for a procedural vote prior to final roll call on confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Cory Gardner

Colorado’s two U.S. senators were divided along party lines Monday night on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a high-profile and highly partisan vote held just eight days before the November election.

Sen. Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican who faces reelection next week, voted in favor of Barrett, a conservative who was confirmed by a vote of 52-48 and will now replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

“If you could take the politics out of this place, she would probably have a unanimous vote. Unfortunately, the politicization of this nomination is going to prevent that,” Gardner said in a speech praising Barrett before the vote, calling the judge someone whose “qualifications are immense.”

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Denver Democrat, voted against Barrett’s nomination. In a weekend speech on the Senate floor, he accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of destroying the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on judicial nominees and jeopardizing the credibility of the Supreme Court by announcing Barrett would be confirmed before she was nominated.

“Judge Barrett’s confirmation will cement a 6-3 majority on the court that will allow the powerful to do what they want, while standing against the American people’s efforts to protect one another, to support one another, and to invest in each other through our democracy,” Bennet said Sunday.

Read more via The Denver Post.