Gov. Polis signs executive order allocating $1.674 billion in federal funds for COVID-19 relief

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said it's "been a long haul" in Eagle County, but says he expects the county to reopen later this week.



State distribution of $1.674 billion in federal funds from the CARES Act, to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it caused, was announced Monday by Gov. Jared Polis who signed an executive order pursuant to coronavirus aid and relief.

CARES funds of $48 million will be transferred to the State’s Disaster Emergency Fund for medical expenses and public health expenses incurred or expected to be incurred for the fiscal year 2019-2020, with $157 million earmarked for FY 2020-21, according to a news release. “This includes amounts expected to be distributed to local public health agencies for COVID-19 response.”

The executive order also authorizes transfers including $500 million to local school districts and “proportionally by student population to the Charter School Institute and the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind and $25,000 to each Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) in the state for a total of $510 million above the Constitutionally required state share of public school finance to increase free instructional hours for our kindergarten through 12th grade education system while complying with COVID-19 public health orders.”

Public institutions of higher education will receive $450 million to “increase student retention and completions, given Colorado’s critical shortage of skilled workforce.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Polis in the news release said: “My administration is working closely in a bipartisan way with the federal delegation and legislative leadership to do everything in our power to help Coloradans overcome this generational challenge. The steps we are taking now will allow us to increase much needed economic activity in our state.”

Read more via The Denver Post.